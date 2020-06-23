Man dies in govt hospital isolation ward in UP, family alleges negligence

A middle-aged man admitted in the isolation ward of a government hospital in neighbouring Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh has died, with his family alleging negligence on the part of doctors. According to officials, the man, who drives a taxi, was admitted to the hospital with cough and cold. He died on Monday.

His wife has alleged that doctors did not attend to him and he died without any treatment. Chief medical officer Sanjay Bhatnagar has denied the allegations and said proper treatment was provided to the patient.

After a protest by the man's family and relatives, Shamli district magistrate Jasjit Kaur said an inquiry will be conduct into the matter and strict action will be taken against those found guilty..