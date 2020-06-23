Three arrested in connection with shop burglaries in central Delhi

Three men were arrested in connection with burglaries in three shops in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Shiv Kumar (26), Ravi (19) and Jiauddin (24), police said, adding they are members of a Mewat-based gang.

As many as 102 stolen mobile phones and two laptops were recovered from them, they said. The incident came to light after a complaint was received from one Charan Jeet Singh wherein he alleged that on the intervening night of June 6 and 7, the shutter of his and two other shops were broken, police said.

Two separate cases were registered in this regard, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said the accused were identified through CCTV footage and they were arrested Monday night.

A car, used by the accused in the commission of the crime, and some house-breaking tools were also recovered, police said..