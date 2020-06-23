Maharashtra: 163 more people found COVID-19 positive in Aurangabad

With an increase of 163 coronavirus cases in Aurangabad on Tuesday, the district tally has gone up to 3,819, informed the district administration. Out of the new cases reported today, 112 are from municipal areas and 51 are from rural areas.

Out of 163 patients, 108 are males and 55 females. Of the total number of cases, 2,046 patients have recovered while 203 died during the treatment.

At present, 1570 patients are undergoing treatment.