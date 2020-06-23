Left Menu
ISKCON Rath Yatra cancelled due to COVID-19 in Kolkata, rituals to be held inside temple premises

The Rath Yatra of ISKCON (International Society of Krishna Consciousness)in Kolkata has been cancelled and rituals will be held inside the temple premises, the organisation said.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 23-06-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 15:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Rath Yatra of ISKCON (International Society of Krishna Consciousness)in Kolkata has been cancelled and rituals will be held inside the temple premises, the organisation said. "Today is Rath Yatra. Last year, around 4 lakh people participated on this day and some 16 lakh people participated in the nine day long festival. But due to coronavirus outbreak, this year it is impossible for so many people to participate and maintain social distancing at the same time," said Radharaman Das, vice president and spokesperson of ISKCON.

"This time, the entire ritual is happening inside the premises of the temple. We have made a replica of the three chariots, which will be pulled by monks inside the premises," said Das. "During Jagganath Rath Yatra, prasad is very useful. But this time, due to coronavirus, we are unable to distribute it among the devotees and instead giving them hand sanitizers," he added.

A number of religious events, including the Bastanta Utsav celebrations at the Visva Bharati University, Santiniketan were cancelled this year due to the outbreak of coronavirus. (ANI)

