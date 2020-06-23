Pakistani troops violate ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Kupwara

Pakistani troops violate ceasefire along LoC in J-K's KupwaraPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-06-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 16:05 IST
Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Tuesday by firing mortar shells towards Indian positions, army officials here said. "On June 23, in the afternoon hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Machil sector by firing mortars and other weapons," the officials said
They said the Indian Army gave a befitting response to the ceasefire violation
However, there were no casualties reported in the incident.
