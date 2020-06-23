Uttarakhand COVID toll rises to 29, cases climb to 2,505
A 29-year-old man died of the disease in Udham Singh Nagar district, a state health department bulletin said. This takes the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the state so far to 29, it added.PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 23-06-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 17:54 IST
Uttarakhand reported one more COVID-19 death on Tuesday, taking the toll to 29 as 103 new cases of the infection pushed the state's tally to 2,505. A 29-year-old man died of the disease in Udham Singh Nagar district, a state health department bulletin said.
This takes the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the state so far to 29, it added. Among the new cases, 26 were reported in Udham Singh Nagar, 20 in Pauri, 14 in Dehradun, and 12 in Tehri.
As many as 1,541 patients have recovered after treatment and the number of active cases stands at 920.
