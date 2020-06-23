Left Menu
Kanpur: Suspected virus patient's body remains 'unattended' for about 20 hrs

The body of a man suspected to be suffering from coronavirus kept lying outside his house for around 20 hours in UP’s Kanpur as health officials allegedly failed to turn up for help.The cousin charged Chief Medical Officer Ashok Kumar Shukla with not extending any help despite information about the incident.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 23-06-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 18:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The body of a man suspected to be suffering from coronavirus kept lying outside his house for around 20 hours in UP's Kanpur as health officials allegedly failed to turn up for help. According to police, the middle-aged man collapsed outside his house following a bout of cough at Kanpur's Paharpur village on Monday. His body kept lying there till Tuesday morning when police sent it for a post-mortem with the help of villagers in a vehicle use for shifting goods. A cousin of the victim alleged that despite informing the Health Department, no one came forward for help. The cousin charged Chief Medical Officer Ashok Kumar Shukla with not extending any help despite information about the incident. The CMO, however, said he had instructed the ambulance and a medical department team about it. Shukla said he will look into it to find out why they did not reach there. Police said the deceased was a bachelor and according to his neighbours, he had cough and fever for the past a few days. His neighbours suspected that he was a coronavirus patient and informed the control room and the ambulance service, police said.

