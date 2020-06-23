Yogi Adityanath pays floral tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid floral tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 67th death anniversary at the Civil Hospital here

The chief minister garlanded Mookerjee’s photograph and also inaugurated the ventilators set up in the emergency ward of the hospital

Adityanath enquired about the well-being of patients admitted there, and also sought information about treatment facilities available at the hospital, the UP government said in a statement.