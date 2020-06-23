Yogi Adityanath pays floral tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee

Yogi Adityanath pays floral tribute to Syama Prasad MookerjeePTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-06-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 18:27 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid floral tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 67th death anniversary at the Civil Hospital here
The chief minister garlanded Mookerjee’s photograph and also inaugurated the ventilators set up in the emergency ward of the hospital
Adityanath enquired about the well-being of patients admitted there, and also sought information about treatment facilities available at the hospital, the UP government said in a statement.
ALSO READ
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Gorakhnath Temple
Yogi Adityanath holds meeting with 'COVID-19 management team-11'
COVID-19: Yogi Adityanath digitally inaugurates TrueNet machines in UP's 75 districts
Yoga is 'carrier of India's spiritual tradition': Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath pays floral tribute to Syama Prasad Mukherjee