NIA arrests key accused in recruiting of radical Sikh youths to carry out arson, illegal activities

Pargat Singh, 23, a resident of Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib, was arrested on Sunday and produced before a special NIA court in Mohali on Monday which remanded him to NIA custody until June 29, he said. Singh is one of the key conspirators and recruiter of radical Sikh youths while working under the directions of handlers located abroad to further the activities of SFJ (Sikhs For Justice), which has been declared an unlawful association under the provisions of UA(P) Act, the official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 18:44 IST
The NIA has arrested a key member of a gang allegedly involved in recruiting radical Sikh youths for the outlawed SFS group on directions from foreign handlers in a bid to create unrest in the country, an official said on Tuesday. Pargat Singh, 23, a resident of Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib, was arrested on Sunday and produced before a special NIA court in Mohali on Monday which remanded him to NIA custody until June 29, he said.

Singh is one of the key conspirators and recruiter of radical Sikh youths while working under the directions of handlers located abroad to further the activities of SFJ (Sikhs For Justice), which has been declared an unlawful association under the provisions of UA(P) Act, the official said. The case was registered at the Sultanwind police station in Amritsar (City) in 2018 under sections of the IPC. During investigation, sections of the UA(P) Act and the Arms Act were added, the official said.

Punjab Police filed a charge sheet against 11 arrested accused in March 2019, he said. The case was subsequently re-registered by the NIA on April 5 this year and taken over for investigation, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case is related to a series of acts of violence, including arson, in Punjab during 2017-18, carrying out of propaganda activities both online and on the ground, and campaigns in support of SFJ, he said. The activities include pasting of posters in Delhi and various parts of Punjab by the groups of radicalised youths under the direction and financial assistance of SFJ handlers located abroad, the NIA official said.

The accused, including Singh, had received funds from their foreign handlers through various Money Transfer Service Scheme (MTSS) platforms, the official said. Further investigation in the case is in progress, the NIA added.

