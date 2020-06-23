Left Menu
Two arrested for opening fire at man in southeast Delhi

One of Mohsin's friends, identified as Mussamin, was injured after Faizyab Ali allegedly opened fire at him, they said. The landlord's son, Shadiyab Ali, and his associate, identified as Saif (20), were arrested for their alleged involvement in the scuffle from their residence on Monday, while other accused are absconding, they said.

Two arrested for opening fire at man in southeast Delhi

Two men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly opening fire at a man after a quarrel broke out between them over non-payment of rent in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, police said on Tuesday. The incident, which took place on Sunday, was a result of an ongoing dispute between Faizan Ali, who is a landlord, and his tenant Mohsin over non-payment of rent, they said.

Faizan Ali's two sons Shadiyab Ali and Faizyab Ali and their friends, and Mohsin's four friends and a brother were also involved during the scuffle, police said. One of Mohsin's friends, identified as Mussamin, was injured after Faizyab Ali allegedly opened fire at him, they said.

The landlord's son, Shadiyab Ali, and his associate, identified as Saif (20), were arrested for their alleged involvement in the scuffle from their residence on Monday, while other accused are absconding, they said. Police said the incident took place at a house in Nai Basti, Abul Fazal Enclave in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area.  Mohsin had been staying on rent at their flat for about two years and since last three-four months, he had not been paying the rent, police said, adding that the exact amount of pending rent was not known.

According to police, around 8 pm on Sunday, Faizan Ali's two daughters went to meet Mohsin at the rented flat and told him to either clear the rent or vacate the room. On this, Mohsin called his friends and a brother. In the meantime, the landlord's two sons Shadiyab Ali and Faizyab Ali, who is absconding, along with their friend Saif also reached there.

"During a heated argument, a scuffle broke out between the two parties, in which, Faizyab Ali, who had a country-made pistol, opened fire at Mussamin," R P Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), said. Mussamin was taken to Holy Family Hospital for treatment and his condition is stable, he said.

An FIR was registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several people in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 27 of the Arms Act, Meena added. While accused Shadiyab Ali is a graduate in Hotel Management, his associate Saif is a first year student of pharmacy, police said, adding that both of them have no previous involvements. Police are trying to trace the other absconding accused.

