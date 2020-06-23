UP: Husband arrested in suspected dowry death case

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Tuesday arrested the husband of a woman, who died on Monday allegedly after falling off the terrace of her first-floor residence in Greater Noida, in a suspected dowry death case, officials said. The couple, Sangeeta and Kanhaiyya Lal, had got married on June 15 and lived in Surajpur area where the incident took place around 4 am on Monday, the police said. Sangeeta, 27, had got injured after the fall and was taken to a private hospital where she succumbed to the injuries, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Women Safety, Vrinda Shukla said.

"A complaint was made by the parents of the woman who alleged violence and dowry harassment by her husband. The woman had got married just a week prior to her death," Shukla said. "The man has been arrested and sent to jail while further proceedings are underway," she added.

The FIR has been registered at Surajpur police station under Indian Penal Code sections 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 304 B (dowry death) besides relevant provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act, the police said..