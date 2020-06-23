Man wanted in rape case held in J&K's Rajouri

A man, wanted in connection with a rape case, was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday, police officials said. The accused was wanted in a case of rape, abduction and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act registered at Rajouri police station in 2019, they said.

"On Tuesday, a team of police raided a location in Palullian village and arrested the absconder who shall be produced in the court of law." the officials said. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Zaffer, a resident of Palullian village in Rajouri, they added.