Man wanted in rape case held in J&K's Rajouri
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-06-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 20:15 IST
A man, wanted in connection with a rape case, was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday, police officials said. The accused was wanted in a case of rape, abduction and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act registered at Rajouri police station in 2019, they said.
"On Tuesday, a team of police raided a location in Palullian village and arrested the absconder who shall be produced in the court of law." the officials said. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Zaffer, a resident of Palullian village in Rajouri, they added.
