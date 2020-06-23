Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mercury drops in parts of north India; monsoon to reach Delhi, UP in 2 days

Mercury dropped a few notches in parts of north India which also witnessed rainfall in some places, with the MeT Department stating that monsoon is likely to reach Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi within two days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 20:35 IST
Mercury drops in parts of north India; monsoon to reach Delhi, UP in 2 days

Mercury dropped a few notches in parts of north India which also witnessed rainfall in some places, with the MeT Department stating that monsoon is likely to reach Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi within two days. It predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday.

"Conditions are favourable for further advancement of monsoon into the remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, entire western Himalayan region, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, most parts of Punjab and some parts of Rajasthan during the subsequent 48 hours," the IMD said. Normally, the wind system reaches Delhi on June 27.

According to weather experts, the earlier than usual arrival of the monsoon in Delhi can be attributed to a cyclonic circulation which moved towards southwest Uttar Pradesh on June 19 and June 20, helping it to advance further. On Tuesday, the national capital witnessed partly cloudy skies. The maximum temperature settled at 37 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, and humidity levels oscillated between 63 and 86 per cent.

With rains expected over the next three days, mercury is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius in the city. In Haryana and Punjab, the maximum temperatures remained below normal limits. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 35.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. Ambala in Haryana recorded a high of 36.4 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal for this time of the year. Hisar recorded a high of 37.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal while the maximum temperature in Karnal settled at 34 degrees Celsius, three notches below average.

Narnaul registered a high of 38 degrees Celsius, which is three notches below normal. Amritsar in Punjab registered a maximum of 37.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below average. Ludhiana and Patiala also recorded below normal maximum temperatures at 36.6 and 36.7 degrees Celsius, respectively. Light to moderate rainfall coupled with thundershower occurred in eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh which also witnessed heavy rain in isolated places. According to the meteorological department, rain and thundershower is very likely at most places over the state on June 24, 25 and 26. Heat conditions continued in parts of Rajasthan where Ganganagar was recorded as the hottest place with a maximum of 43.5 degree Celsius.

Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Churu and Jaipur recorded a maximum of 43, 42.8, 42.1 and 40.2 degrees while the day temperature in Ajmer and Kota was 39.5 and 37.3 degrees respectively. Meanwhile, light rains also occurred at a few places in the state since Monday. The Met Department has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Ajmer, Udaipur, Kota, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions in the next 24 hours..

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

549 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat in last 24 hrs

As many as 549 coronavirus cases reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours. The state has reported 28,429 cases including 20,521 discharged and 1,711 deaths so far, according to the Gujarat Health Department.With an increase of 14,933 new ca...

Document claiming Mark Boucher to be shareholder in 3TC Cricket is 'incorrect': CSA

Cricket South Africa CSA on Tuesday termed the document claiming head coach Mark Boucher to be a shareholder in 3TC Cricket as incorrect. The cricket governing body in South Africa said that the document was maliciously sent to journalists ...

Govt evacuates over 1.58 lakhs stranded J-K residents

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated over 1.58 lakhs residents stranded in other parts of the country due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has received 62 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur r...

Delhi sees highest single-day spike of 3,947 COVID-19 cases, total count rises to 66,602

Delhi on Tuesday reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 new COVID-19 cases. The metropolis reported 68 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 2,301.According to the Delhi Health Department Bulletin, the national capital has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020