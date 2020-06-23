Left Menu
Murmu reviews preparations for Amarnath yatra

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness for the annual Amarnath yatra which is expected to be begin in the last week of July.The Lt governor further directed that all the rituals, including morning and evening prayers, shall take place at the holy cave from July 5 (Vyas Poornima) to August 3 (Raksha Bandhan), he said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-06-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 20:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness for the annual Amarnath yatra which is expected to begin in the last week of July. The Amarnath yatra to the holy cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas was scheduled to begin from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on June 23 but could not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the yatra is likely to begin in the last week of July and its duration will be shortened to 15 days due to the pandemic, according to sources. The administration, however, has not formally made any decision about it.

Though the decision regarding the yatra shall be taken appropriately in due course of time, Murmu exhorted upon the officers to put in their best efforts to make the arrangements for health, infrastructure, ration and LPG supply, power, drinking water, security arrangements, telecommunication, disaster management for the yatra, an official spokesman said. The Lt Governor further directed that all the rituals, including morning and evening prayers, shall take place at the holy cave from July 5 (Vyas Poornima) to August 3 (Raksha Bandhan), he said.

