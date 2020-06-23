Hindu Sena activists deface Chinese embassy signboard

Hindu Sena workers on Tuesday defaced a signboard outside the Chinese embassy here, expressing anger against the aggressive Chinese behaviour on the border and the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in clashes with PLA troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley last week. "Today, in protest against People's Republic of China’s aggression on the LAC, Hindu Sena activists pasted protest poster stating 'Cheen Gaddar Hai, Hindi Cheeni Bye Bye’ (China is a traitor, India-China Bye Bye) on Chinese embassy’s signboard,” Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta said. The police, however, said no formal complaint has been received in this regard. "Someone pasted a piece of black paper on the board. CCTV cameras installed in the area are being scanned to identify them. No action has been taken yet in this matter," a police official said. The police also said the poster was later found removed, but could not tell who took it down. According to officials of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), which maintains signages in the area, their field staff did not find the board defaced when they visited there. This is not the first time the right-wing outfit has blackened the road signs in the national capital. In May 2015, signboards of roads named after Muslim rulers Akbar and Feroz Shah were defaced, and posters of the right-wing group Shiv Sena Hindustan were pasted on them. Last year, the Babar Road signboard in Bengali Market area in Delhi was blackened by Hindu Sena workers, demanding that the name of the road be changed. PTI GJS AMP GJS TIRTIR