Assam faces second wave of floods; one dead, 37,000 affected

Second wave of floods hit Assam on Tuesday as incessant rainfall occurred at several places, killing one person and affecting nearly 37,000 people across four districts, the state disaster management authority said on Tuesday. According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person died at Nazira in Sivasagar district due to gushing waters.

With this, the death toll in this year's floods has gone up to 11 in the state. ASDMA said almost 37,000 persons have been affected due to floods in Dhemaji, Jorhat, Sivasagar and Dibrugarh districts.

Dhemaji is the worst hit with nearly 15,000 people affected, followed by Sivasagar with more than 14,000 people and Dibrugarh with around 6,500 persons. At present, 99 villages are under water and 4,329 hectares of crop areas have been damaged, ASDMA said.

It further said authorities are running 37 relief camps and distribution centres in two districts, where 1,071 people are taking shelter currently. The authorities have distributed a total of 367.72 quintal of rice, dal and salt along with other relief materials like candle, mosquito coil, matchbox, drinking water, soap, tarpaulin, mosquito net, milk, biscuits and other snacks.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Nimatighat in Jorhat and Dhubri town in Dhubri districts. Its tributaries Dikhow at Sivasagar town, Disang at Nanglamuraghat in Sivasagar, Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat and Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur are flowing above danger marks.

Embankments, roads and other infrastructure has been damaged at various places in Sivasagar, Dhemaji and Jorhat districts. Massive erosions has been witnessed at different places of Dibrugarh, ASDMA said.