COVID-19: 14-day total lockdown in 11 municipal areas of Guwahati from Tuesday

The Assam government on Tuesday imposed a 14-day total lockdown in 11 municipal ward areas of Guwahati with effect from 9 pm as there is a large-scale spread of coronavirus infection among people of certain parts of the city. The lockdown will remain in force for 14 days from Tuesday subject to modification as and when required, an order issued by Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said. Any person violating the mandatory measures is liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC and other applicable legal provisions, it said. The lockdown has been clamped in ward numbers 2, 3, 4, 5, 6,7, 8, 9, 10, 15 and 16 of Guwahati Municipal Corporation, covering areas like the Kamakhya Temple, Maligaon, Fatasil, Panbazar and parts of Fancy Bazar. The order strictly prohibited movement of individuals in the specified areas and directed that all government offices, autonomous, subordinate and private offices, all business, commercial establishments, shops and trade activities and all industrial establishments remain closed. It also directed suspension of all public transport and hospitality services, while movement of all private vehicles was banned. All places of worship and educational, research, training, and coaching institutions were ordered to remain closed.

The order also said that no religious congregation will be permitted without any exception and all social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious functions gathering are barred. Not more than 20 persons will be permitted in case of funerals, it said. Exceptions include defence, central and state police forces, media, establishment of the district magistrate, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, disaster management, treasury, public utilities (including petroleum, LPG), post offices, electricity, water, sanitation, besides healthcare facilities.

Shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, and animal fodder will remain open from 10 am to 5 pm, while banks, insurance offices and ATMs will function. Delivery of essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment would be allowed through e-commerce. Petrol pumps, LPG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets have been allowed to operate, as have power generation, transmission and distribution units and services. Cold storage and warehousing services will continue. Transportation of essential goods, vehicles of health, fire, law and order and emergency services have been allowed. Hotels accommodating quarantined persons, medical and emergency staff, air crew will operate with skeleton service, the order said. Provision for thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitizer will be made at all entry and exit points and common areas and wearing of face cover is compulsory in public places, in workplaces and during transport, it added. PTI ESB KK SRY