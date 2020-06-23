Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man jumps to his death at BKC diamond bourse market

A 20-year-old man jumped to his death from the sixth floor of the diamond bourse in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) here on Tuesday, police said. He had left the city due to the lockdown earlier," said BKC police station senior inspector Anand Mulay.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-06-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 21:35 IST
Man jumps to his death at BKC diamond bourse market

A 20-year-old man jumped to his death from the sixth floor of the diamond bourse in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) here on Tuesday, police said. Incidentally, it was the first day at job for the deceased Jay Lakhiya after the lockddown, an official said.

"Lakhiya came to Mumbai from Surat on Tuesday to resume his work. He had left the city due to the lockdown earlier," said BKC police station senior inspector Anand Mulay. Lakhiya's colleague told the police that he was upset during the entire journey due to some reason, Mulay said.

A case of accidental death has been registered..

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

The prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is a highly anticipated series and fans can no longer wait for its release. Unfortunately, they need to have patience as we all are far away from its release.House of the Dragon Season 1 w...

North Macedonia: 64 Bangladeshi migrants found in truck

Police in North Macedonia say 64 Bangladeshi migrants have been found in a truck on a highway near the countrys border with Greece. The driver evaded arrest during the inspection late Monday near Strumica in the countrys southeast. In a sta...

Private labs in Delhi raise concerns over price capping of COVID-19 testing

By Joymala Bagchi After the government reduced prices for RT-PCR tests from Rs 4,500 to Rs 2,400, private labs claim to face serious hardship which in turn could force them to stop some of their services.While speaking to ANI, private labs,...

Bank of Baroda posts Rs 507 cr profit in Q4 on lower bad loans provision

State-run Bank of Baroda reported a profit-after-tax of Rs 507 crore in the March quarter, helped by lower provisioning for bad loans. Effective April 1, 2019, the bank amalgamated Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with it. The numbers for the quar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020