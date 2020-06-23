TN's virus tally now 64,603, police seize 7,000 plus vehicles for curbs violation

The COVID-19 tally in Tamil Nadu mounted to 64,603 on Tuesday as 2,516 more people tested positive while 39 died of the disease, taking the toll to 833, the state government said. Of the fresh cases, Chennai, which is under a 12-day lockdown without relaxations, accounted for the maximum of 1,380, followed by neighbouring districts of Chengelpet (146), Tiruvallur (156) and Kancheepuram (59), a health department bulletin said adding the rest were scattered in other districts.

Chennai Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan inspected implementation of lockdown here and the city police said 8,105 cases were registered and 7,413 vehicles seized for violation of curbs. During the ongoing lockdown, which began on June 19, vegetable shops, groceries and petrol pumps are allowed to function from 6 am to 2 pm and relaxations previously available for a host of other businesses and services are currently not applicable.

This is the seventh successive day that the state has reported 2,000 plus cases and third day over 2,500 cases. The active cases stood at 28,428.

A total of 1,227 patients have been discharged and 35,339 have recovered. Chennai's share in the state count was 44,205.

The dead include a 43-year old woman and a 45-year old man while 36 had co-morbidities and three others none, the bulletin said. As many as 25,148 samples were tested today and cumulatively 9,44,352 specimens have been scrutinised in the state.

After inspecting preparations to convert a Tamil Nadu Housing Board apartment complex into a Covid Care Centre, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said violation of norms by quarantined people in the city has been seeing reduction. If quarantined people moved out of their homes, it was detected using technology, he said.

"Now we have started sending SMS to the mobile phones of quarantined people as soon as a violation is detected. Over 10,000 messages are being sent every day and following this initiative, the violation count has come down," he said. The Central government has also said violations have seen a reduction and with volunteers beginning work to cater to the every day needs of people in quarantine, violations can be prevented as high as "98 per cent," he said.

Under the GCC's Home Quarantine Monitoring System, 4,500 volunteers are working to support quarantined people. The TNHB facility with 1,450 apartments near Ambattur here will soon see about 5,000 beds getting operationalised, he said, adding doctors and all other requisite personnel shall get adequate space in the premises.

The GCC said 532 fever camps were held today in which 39,673 people participated. A total of 2,121 Influenza Like Illness (ILI) cases were detected and 1,941 swab samples taken from symptomatic persons. Today's number of camps, the number of people who attended, ILI cases detected and swabs taken are all the highest till date.

In the beginning of the month, there were 100 plus camps and about 10,000 people took part on an average every day. By mid-June, the number of camps crossed 300 and nearly 20,000 people participated.

in the past one week, on an average, 500 camps are held daily and about 30,000 people avail of the health care services. Meanwhile, Nilgiris district, which had the least number of cases (31 till Monday) in the state reported 17 fresh positive cases in a single day today.

Collector Innocent Divya said there will be more restrictions in the district, adding a decision was likely soon after a meeting with Chief Minister K Palaniswami.