Curfew-like shutdown lifted in Puri after chariots reach Gundicha Temple

The Puri district administration on Tuesday relaxed the curfew-like shutdown after the three chariots of Lord Jagannath and his two celestial siblings reached their destination at Gundicha Temple from Sri Mandir well before evening, a senior official said.

PTI | Puri | Updated: 23-06-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 22:23 IST
The Puri district administration on Tuesday relaxed the curfew-like shutdown after the three chariots of Lord Jagannath and his two celestial siblings reached their destination at Gundicha Temple from Sri Mandir well before evening, a senior official said. Puri Collector Balwant Singh said that barring some areas in Puri town, the prohibitory order is relaxed across the district. He said the restrictions will remain in force where the chariots are stranded near Sri Gundicha Temple.

He said the administration has decided to continue imposition of restrictions along the stretch from Badasankha to Matiapada bus stand in Puri town. However, there will be no restriction across the district. The administration had earlier on Monday imposed curfew from 9 am of June 22 to 2 pm on June 24 to stop the entry of people and vehicle into the district during the mega festival in accordance to the Supreme Court order for conduct of a devotee-less festival.

Meanwhile, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) announced the sanction of second instalment of financial assistance for the servitors of the 12th century shrine. The SJTA had earlier distributed Rs 5,000 each among the registered servitors as their livelihood is affected due to closure of the temple since March 22 due to COVID 19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, chief secretary A K Tripathy said about 2,000 servitors have undergone corona test before they were allowed to join the rituals associated with the historic Rath Yatra. Only one of them tested positive..

