Left Menu
Development News Edition

One more COVID-19 case detected in Sikkim, tally rises to 79

An Army personnel on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the Himalayan state's tally to 79, a top Health department official said. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Sikkim has gone up to 50, while 29 patients have fully recovered, the health official said.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 23-06-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 22:31 IST
One more COVID-19 case detected in Sikkim, tally rises to 79

An Army personnel on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the Himalayan state's tally to 79, a top Health department official said. Director General (DG)-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pema T Bhutia said the 40-year-old Army personnel tested positive at STNM hospital where he was taken to test for coronavirus after he had returned to Sikkim from Kolkata on June 21.

The Army personnel has been admitted to isolation wing of STNM hospital as a precautionary measure and he will be tested again after a week, Bhutia said. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Sikkim has gone up to 50, while 29 patients have fully recovered, the health official said.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Man jumps off building in Mumbai, dies

A man allegedly died of suicide at Bharat Diamond Bourse in Mumbais Bandra Kurla Complex BKC by jumping off from the building on Tuesday evening.The deceased reportedly used to work in Bharat Diamond Bourse, which is the worlds largest diam...

J&J loses bid to overturn baby powder verdict, but damages cut to $2.12 bln

A Missouri appeals court on Tuesday rejected Johnson Johnsons bid to throw out a jury verdict in favor of women who blamed their ovarian cancer on its baby powder and other talc products, but reduced damages by more than half to 2.12 billi...

54 more test COVID-19 positive in Chhattisgarh; tally 2,356

The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh increased to 2,356 after 54 more people tested positive on Tuesday, a health official said. As many as 40 patients were discharged from different hospitals across the state following recovery fro...

IOA president confident of sending 125 athletes to Tokyo Olympics 2021

The Indian Olympic Association IOA president Narinder Dhruv Batra on Tuesday said he is confident of sending 125 athletes to the next years Tokyo Olympics. On the occasion of International Olympic Day, sporting legends Leander Paes, Abhinav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020