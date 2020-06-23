One more COVID-19 case detected in Sikkim, tally rises to 79
An Army personnel on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the Himalayan state's tally to 79, a top Health department official said. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Sikkim has gone up to 50, while 29 patients have fully recovered, the health official said.PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 23-06-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 22:31 IST
An Army personnel on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the Himalayan state's tally to 79, a top Health department official said. Director General (DG)-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pema T Bhutia said the 40-year-old Army personnel tested positive at STNM hospital where he was taken to test for coronavirus after he had returned to Sikkim from Kolkata on June 21.
The Army personnel has been admitted to isolation wing of STNM hospital as a precautionary measure and he will be tested again after a week, Bhutia said. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Sikkim has gone up to 50, while 29 patients have fully recovered, the health official said.
ALSO READ
US spl envoy Khalilzad, Pak Army chief Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process
Western Army Commander visits forward posts on India-China border
Pak army resorts to shelling along LoC in J-K's Poonch district
Iraqi army: Rocket hits near Baghdad airport
Armenian PM sacks army, police and security chiefs over COVID-19 curbs