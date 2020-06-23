Habitual criminal killed in Nagpur city

A habitual offender was killed by four men in Sakkardara area of Nagpur city in the wee hours of Tuesday, the police said. Kartik Choubey (24), Shahbaz alias Babu Mustafa Khan (25), Raja alias Sahil Sheikh Baba (25) and Mrinal Shirish Bhapkar (25) were arrested during the day.

Gaurav Vinod Khadatkar (28), resident of Somwari Quarters, had several criminal cases registered against him, the police said. Khadatkar and Choubey were rivals, and the latter called Khadatkar for a `settlement' late Monday night, said a police official.

The accused were drinking when Khadatkar arrived around 1 am. The four had a heated argument with him over extortion of money from shopkeepers, illegal traders and liquor dealers in the neighborhood. It led to a fight during which the accused allegedly attacked Khadatkar with swords, knives, sticks and stones and fled from the spot.

The accused were subsequently arrested and further probe was on, the official said..