Puri to remain under complete shutdown till 2 pm on June 24

Puri will remain under complete shutdown till 2 pm on Wednesday in the wake of Rath Yatra being carried out in the temple town after the Supreme Court allowed the Odisha government to conduct the festival in a restricted manner.

ANI | Puri/Siliguri (Odisha/West Bengal) | Updated: 24-06-2020 02:14 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 02:14 IST
The Rath Yatra was carried out on Tuesday in Puri after Supreme Court granted permission to hold annual chariot festival amid the COVID-19 pandemic.. Image Credit: ANI

Puri will remain under complete shutdown till 2 pm on Wednesday in the wake of Rath Yatra being carried out in the temple town after the Supreme Court allowed the Odisha government to conduct the festival in a restricted manner. The shutdown came into effect from 9 pm on Monday.

The Rath Yatra was held in Puri on Tuesday after the Supreme Court granted permission to hold the annual chariot festival amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile in West Bengal's Siliguri, following all the rituals, ISKCON celebrated the 31st Rath Yatra festival at their campus.

ISKCON did not allow any devotees inside their premises to take part in the festival as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

