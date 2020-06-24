Security forces apprehend 4 LeT terrorist associates in J-K's Sopore
Security forces on Wednesday apprehended 4 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist associates in Sopore, following a search operation in Pothka Muqam and Chanpora Athoora. "Sopore Police along with 52 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched cordon and search operations (CASOs) simultaneously in Pothka Muqam and Chanpora Athoora and apprehended 4 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist associates," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Further investigation is underway. On Tuesday, after an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama's Bandzoo area, two unidentified terrorists were killed while one CRPF personnel succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)
