Three killed in separate incidents of lightning in UP

Three people were killed and nine injured in separate incidents of lightning in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday. The incidents took place in villages in Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Banda and Mahoba districts on Tuesday. Of the three, two women, Sudama (48) and Bela (55), were killed when they were struck by lightning in Fatehpur. The third, 50-year-old Mata Prasad, was killed in Chitrakoot, officials said.

Besides the deaths, two people were injured by lightning in Chitrakoot, one in Fatehpur, three in Banda and three in Mahoba. In Mahoba, the injured were rushed to the hospital where their condition was stable, officials said.