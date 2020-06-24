Three killed in separate incidents of lightning in UP
Three people were killed and nine injured in separate incidents of lightning in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday. The third, 50-year-old Mata Prasad, was killed in Chitrakoot, officials said. Besides the deaths, two people were injured by lightning in Chitrakoot, one in Fatehpur, three in Banda and three in Mahoba.PTI | Banda | Updated: 24-06-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 11:43 IST
Three people were killed and nine injured in separate incidents of lightning in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday. The incidents took place in villages in Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Banda and Mahoba districts on Tuesday. Of the three, two women, Sudama (48) and Bela (55), were killed when they were struck by lightning in Fatehpur. The third, 50-year-old Mata Prasad, was killed in Chitrakoot, officials said.
Besides the deaths, two people were injured by lightning in Chitrakoot, one in Fatehpur, three in Banda and three in Mahoba. In Mahoba, the injured were rushed to the hospital where their condition was stable, officials said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- Fatehpur
- Chitrakoot
- Mahoba
- Mata Prasad
- Banda
ALSO READ
Atrocities against Dalits in Uttar Pradesh is shameful: BSP
Thunderstorm, rain likely in parts of Uttar Pradesh
Fatehpuri Masjid to remain closed till July 4 amid COVID-19 crisis
Fatehpuri Jama Masjid closed till July 4: Mosque’s Shahi Imam
Samsung India contributes Rs 2 crore to support Uttar Pradesh's fight against Covid-19