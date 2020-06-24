Left Menu
Undertrial lodged in Balrampur district jail found dead inside toilet

PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 24-06-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 11:46 IST
A 30-year-old undertrial lodged in the district jail here was found dead inside a toilet on Wednesday morning, officials said

Jaipal, a resident of Tulsipur area who was lodged in jail since April 19 for allegedly killing his wife, was found hanging in the jail's toilet, they said

Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma said the victim's body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death and police is probing the matter.

