Raj: With 7 new deaths, death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 372; total cases mount to 15,809

Rajasthan reported seven new deaths and 182 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 372 and the total number of infections in the state to 15,809, officials said. Out of seven deaths, three were reported in Bikaner and one each in Sriganganagar, Dausa, Bharatpur and Kota.

Dholpur recorded 63 fresh cases followed by 53 in Jaipur, 23 in Bharatpur, 10 in Kota, five each in Nagaur and Sikar, four each in Jhalawar and Dausa, three each in Jhunjhunu and Swai Madhopur, two each in Rajsamand, Dungarpur, Bundi and Baran and one in Udaipur, according to an official report here. Jaipur has recorded a maximum of 151 deaths and 3,059 positive cases followed by Jodhpur where 37 deaths and 2,499 cases have been reported.

A total of 12,178 COVID-19 patients have been discharged, and the state now has 3,013 active cases.