Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre must rollback the hike in petrol and diesel prices immediately: TPCC

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Wednesday held a protest against the increase in fuel prices and demanded an immediate rollback of the hike.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 24-06-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 13:30 IST
Centre must rollback the hike in petrol and diesel prices immediately: TPCC
TPCC, SC Cell Chairman, Pritam talking to ANI on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Wednesday held a protest against the increase in fuel prices and demanded an immediate rollback of the hike. TPCC, SC Cell Chairman, Pritam speaking to ANI said, "The state and country are facing a huge crisis with the petrol and diesel rates increasing day by day. Every day it's increasing by around 50 paise and during the past nine days, we are observing that Rs 9 has been increased by the BJP government. We condemn this and we demand the Centre to immediately rollback the prices which have been increased."

The TPCC leader said that the rise in petrol and diesel prices is adding to the woes of the citizens whose earning capacity has already been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown announced to prevent its spread. "The situation in the country has been bad for the past three months, the people are suffering and they are not able to survive and look after the needs of themselves and their families. So I request Mr Modi to provide some justice to the people by immediately rolling back the prices," he added.

Meanwhile today, for the first time in Delhi, diesel has become costlier than petrol. For the 18th day in a row, state-run oil companies on Wednesday raised prices of diesel. However, no increase was witnessed in petrol prices. While petrol costs Rs 79.76 per litre, diesel can be bought at Rs 79.88 per litre. The price of diesel has been increased by 48 paise a litre.

Notably, oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs. (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Over 73.5 lakh samples tested for COVID-19 in India till June 23: ICMR

Over 73.5&#160;lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 till June 23, of which&#160;2.15 lakh were examined on Tuesday, the highest in a day since the beginning of the pandemic, ICMR officials said on Wednesday. The apex health research b...

FOREX-Dollar dips as market risk sentiment sours

The dollar regained some ground on Wednesday after two straight days of losses, as money markets tempered hopes of a rapid global economic recovery. The U.S. currency gained more than 0.2 against a basket of currencies, as risk sentiment so...

Austria warns against travel to German state after abattoir outbreak

Austria has issued a warning against travel to the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia after a coronavirus outbreak at a slaughterhouse there, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday.More than 1,500 workers at the ab...

Army constructs composite bridge critical for controlling fire at Assam's Baghjan oil field

The Indian Army on Monday completed the construction of a composite bridge at the blow out site of Well Number 5 in Baghjan Oil Field in Assam. Oil India Limited on June 14, through the civil administration, had requisitioned assistance of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020