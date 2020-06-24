GCIS mourns loss of two government communicators

Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) mourns the loss of two seasoned government communicators, who were based in the Eastern Cape -- Mzobanzi Jikazana and Gcobani Maswana.

"Their untimely passing is a loss to government communication. Jikazana was the Director of Communication at the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality. He passed away on 20 June 2020," said the GCIS.

Prior to moving to the Eastern Cape, Jikazana worked at the GCIS and contributed immensely to the Media Engagement Chief Directorate through his vast experience in the fields of journalism and communications.

Maswana was the Head of Communications at the provincial Department of Social Development. He passed away on Tuesday.

They both contributed immensely to strengthening the government's efforts to create an informed citizenry and served the people of the Eastern Cape selflessly and with dedication.

The GCIS sends its deepest condolences to both families, their colleagues and friends. "May their souls rest in peace."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)