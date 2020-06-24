Siddhivinayak Temple trust to sponsor Pulwama encounter braveheart Sunil Kale's children education
Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust on Wednesday announced that it will sponsor the education of children of CRPF jawan Sunil Kale, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Pulwama on June 23.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-06-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 15:06 IST
Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust on Wednesday announced that it will sponsor the education of children of CRPF jawan Sunil Kale, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Pulwama on June 23.
Kale, Head Constable of 182nd Battalion Central Reserve Police Force personnel from Solapur, Maharashtra succumbed to the bullet injury in Jammu and Kashmir in Pulwama encounter.
Om Tuesday, two terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in Pulwama's Bandzoo area, police said. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sunil Kale
- Pulwama
- CRPF
- Maharashtra
- Solapur
- Kashmir
ALSO READ
19-year-old held for snatching phone from CRPF man in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar
CRPF, BSF open hospitals nationwide for COVID-19 treatment of veterans, families of slain soldiers
28 CRPF personnel posted in Kashmir test COVID positive
28 CRPF personnel posted in Kashmir test COVID positive
CMO of CRPF tests positive for COVID-19 in Delhi