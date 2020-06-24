Monsoon arrives in Himachal Pradesh; rains lash most parts of state

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh received rainfall on Wednesday as the southwest monsoon made its foray into the state, the meteorological department said. Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Kangra and Mandi districts, MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Palampur in Kangra district received the highest 110 mm rain in the last 24 hours, he added. Jogindernagar received 96 mm rain, followed by Baijnath 93 mm, Dharamshala 92 mm, Gaggal 87 mm, Saharan and Kumarsen 33 mm each, Nagrota Suriyan 31 mm, Kothi 28 mm, Dalhousie 25 mm, Saloni 21 mm, Bharari and Chhatrari 17 mm each, Mandi 16 mm and Baldwara 14 mm, Singh said.

Shimla received 13 mm rain, Nadaun 12 mm, Chamba and Dehra Gopipur 11 mm each, Kufri, Sangrah and Keylong 10 mm each, he added. The MeT centre has predicted rains in the state till June 30.

It issued a yellow warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in middle hills for Thursday. The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at 10.8 degrees Celsius.