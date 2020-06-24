UP: SHO, 2 constables suspended for demanding money

An SHO and two constables were suspended in UP’s Balrampur after an alleged audio clip of theirs demanding money for “adding charges” in a case went viral on social media, an official said on Wednesday

The suspended officials were posted at the Balrampur’s Gaura police station. In the audio clip, SHO Santosh Kumar and constables Ram Pragat and Nigam Singh were allegedly heard demanding money for "adding charges" in a case. Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma said the audio clip went viral on social media after which they were suspended

The action was taken after the charges were prima facie found to be true, the SP said, adding that a detailed probe has been ordered in the matter.