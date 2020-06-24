Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two killed in separate road crashes on Greater Noida highways

The injured are undergoing treatment and further proceedings are underway in the case, the official said. In another incident, a man died on the Yamuna Expressway early on Wednesday when their stationary truck was hit by another speeding truck from behind, the police said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 24-06-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 15:22 IST
Two killed in separate road crashes on Greater Noida highways

A 23-year-old man died and four others were injured after their speeding car rammed into the divider on an expressway in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in the morning and five people, including the deceased man, identified as Praveen, were aboard the car, the police said.

"The driver apparently lost control of the car and it rammed into the divider of the expressway. Praveen died on the spot and other four were rushed to a hospital," an official from the local Dadri police station said. The injured are undergoing treatment and further proceedings are underway in the case, the official said.

In another incident, a man died on the Yamuna Expressway early on Wednesday when their stationary truck was hit by another speeding truck from behind, the police said. "There were three people on a truck which broke down around 1 am on the Yamuna Expressway. This truck was laden with FMCG items. It was hit from the rear by another speeding truck. One person died in the incident, while two others were injured," an official from the local Rabupura police station said.

The deceased person has been identified as Ranjeet Yadav alias Bhura Yadav, a native of Firozabad, the official said. The injured are recuperating and further proceedings are underway, the official added.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Pope writes to Zanardi saying he has given "lesson of humanity"

Pope Francis has written to former Formula One driver and Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi, who is in intensive care after suffering severe head injuries in a handbike accident on Friday, telling him his life is a lesson of humanity.In a ha...

Living with the tag of 'sexy' at a young age felt horrible: Riya Sen

Actor Riya Sen says being sexualised in films and music videos at a young age made her so uncomfortable that she decided to stop working in Hindi movies. Riya hails from a family of artistes that includes her grandmother Suchitra Sen, moth...

Hunger or coronavirus? In fast-growing Kabul, poor Afghans dice with death

Shir Jan came to Kabul 10 years ago, excited by the Afghan capitals modern buildings, many lights and the promise of a better life - but none of his dreams have materialised and the new coronavirus pandemic has reduced him to a beggar.Like ...

UK airports warn 20,000 jobs at risk as travel slump continues

Up to 20,000 jobs could go at Britains airports, an industry group warned, calling on the government to do more to help an aviation industry that was shut down by the COVID pandemic and is now struggling to restart due to quarantine rules. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020