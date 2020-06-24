Two killed in separate road crashes on Greater Noida highways

A 23-year-old man died and four others were injured after their speeding car rammed into the divider on an expressway in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in the morning and five people, including the deceased man, identified as Praveen, were aboard the car, the police said.

"The driver apparently lost control of the car and it rammed into the divider of the expressway. Praveen died on the spot and other four were rushed to a hospital," an official from the local Dadri police station said. The injured are undergoing treatment and further proceedings are underway in the case, the official said.

In another incident, a man died on the Yamuna Expressway early on Wednesday when their stationary truck was hit by another speeding truck from behind, the police said. "There were three people on a truck which broke down around 1 am on the Yamuna Expressway. This truck was laden with FMCG items. It was hit from the rear by another speeding truck. One person died in the incident, while two others were injured," an official from the local Rabupura police station said.

The deceased person has been identified as Ranjeet Yadav alias Bhura Yadav, a native of Firozabad, the official said. The injured are recuperating and further proceedings are underway, the official added.