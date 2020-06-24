Left Menu
Finalise formation of over 1 lakh virus screening teams, UP CM tells officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to finalise the formation of over one lakh screening teams to check the coronavirus spread. "Medical screening is very important to check the spread of coronavirus.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-06-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 16:24 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to finalise the formation of over one lakh screening teams to check the coronavirus spread. "Medical screening is very important to check the spread of coronavirus. The constitution of over one lakh screening teams should be finalised after training," the CM said at review meeting with official here

According to an official statement, the CM said pulse oximeters and infrared thermometers should be made available to the screening teams and adequate protection like gloves, mask and sanister should also be provided to them. The CM also stressed on increasing testing facilities and asked officials to act on the feedback received from nodal officers appointed in various districts. The CM said asymptomatic patients should also be kept in hospitals and their routine health check-up should be done. The CM directed the officials to prepare a plan for the plantation of 25 crore saplings in the state.

