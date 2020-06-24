Asked to stop drinking, labourer slits wife's throat, kills self in Punjab's Ludhiana

A labourer allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat and then ended his life by consuming a poisonous substance in Gurdev Nagar area here on Wednesday, after she asked him not to drink, police said. According to police, Manish and his wife Pooja had a heated argument after she asked him to stop drinking. Following the argument, Manish allegedly slit his wife's throat with a sharp-edged weapon, they said.

He then consumed a poisonous substance and fell unconscious. He was rushed to the local civil hospital by neighbours. He was later referred to the government hospital in Patiala where he died, police said. Both husband and wife used to have frequent fights over his drinking addiction.

The couple had three children, police said..