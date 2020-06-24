Gelatin sticks seized, 7 held

Erode, June 24: Four gelatin sticks have been seized and seven people arrested in this connection, police said on Wednesday. Based on information, a raid was conducted on the banks of river Bhavani in Appakudal area and found the seven fishing, the police said.

The explosive substance the seven were using to kill and catch fish were seized. The catch was also seized and the seven were taken into custody, the police said, adding that the arrested were workers of a factory nearby.