One person dies during clash over ownership of village pond in Haryana

The incident took place in village Fulelpur, around 15 km from Ambala Cantt, and the deceased was identified as Amarjit Singh (40), they said. The police said that one clash took place on Tuesday between two groups over the ownership of a pond in the village in which two people were seriously injured.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 24-06-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 17:38 IST
One man was killed in an exchange of fire between two groups which clashed over the ownership of a village pond on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place in village Fulelpur, around 15 km from Ambala Cantt, and the deceased was identified as Amarjit Singh (40), they said.

The police said that one clash took place on Tuesday between two groups over the ownership of a pond in the village in which two people were seriously injured. They were referred to PGIMER at Chandigarh. On Wednesday, there was a fresh clash between the same groups in the village in which the two sides exchanged fire. The police said that Amarjit sustained a bullet injury and he was rushed to civil hospital at Ambala Cantonment where he was declared brought dead.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jorwal said that two police teams have been constituted to nab the accused. Police force has also been deployed in the village as the situation turned tense after the incident..

