3,788 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 70K; death toll rises to 2,365

Delhi recorded 3,788 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the city over the 70,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 2,365, authorities said. On Tuesday, the city reported the highest single-day spike till now of 3,947 cases.

From Friday-Sunday, 3,000 or more fresh cases were being reported per day in the national capital. On Monday, 2,909 cases were recorded. Sixty-four fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said on Wednesday.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 2,301 on Tuesday. The bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 2,365 and the total number of cases mounted to 70,390.