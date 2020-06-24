Left Menu
Parents protest outside school in Ludhiana, demand to waive off school fee

Parents on Wednesday protested outside a school here demanding that school fees should be waived off in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 24-06-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 18:46 IST
Parents protest outside a school in Ludhiana. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Parents on Wednesday protested outside a school here demanding that school fees should be waived off in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Parents have gathered here regarding fees. When we spoke to teachers, they said they will deactivate us from the group if we will not submit the fees. Why should we give the fees if schools are not open? They are asking us to pay fees for three months," one of them said.

Another one added, "The school administration has asked us to pay fees for students of pre-nursery also. How will we pay fees if we were unable to work due to COVID-19? We don't want to fight. We just want them to talk to us." The parents stated that they don't want to give fees for the duration in which children didn't attend classes due to COVID-19.

A police official said, "The parents will have a meeting with the school trust tomorrow. The trust will later make a decision." (ANI)

