Vande Bharat: 19,604 passengers flown to Mumbai from abroad

As many as 19,604 passengers have been brought to Mumbai in 125 flights from different countries so far as part of the Centre's 'Vande Bharat Mission'. "So far, 19,604 passengers have landed in Mumbai under the Vande Bharat programme undertaken to bring back Indians stranded in other countries.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 19:12 IST
As many as 19,604 passengers have been brought to Mumbai in 125 flights from different countries so far as part of the Centre's 'Vande Bharat Mission'. The Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) provided these figures in a statement issued on Wednesday.

It said that in addition to this, more than 45 flights are expected to land in Mumbai by July 1. "So far, 19,604 passengers have landed in Mumbai under the Vande Bharat programme undertaken to bring back Indians stranded in other countries. Till now, 125 flights have flown the passengers, who are residents of Maharashtra and other parts of the country," the statement said.

Some of the countries from where these passengers were flown into India are Britain, Singapore, Japan, Philippines, the USA, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Kuwait, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, Oman, South Africa, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, Mynanmar, Tanzania, Spain, Ireland, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Mauritius and Brazil. They were also repatriated from Thailand, Kenya, Italy, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Sweden, Malavi, West Indies, Norway, Cairo, Ukraine, Russia, Madagascar, Nigeria, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Canada and East Africa, it said.

Of the total number of passengers, 13,899 are from Maharashtra and 7,218 of them hail from Mumbai, the statement said. Those from Mumbai have been admitted to institutional quarantine facilities set up in different hotels, while others have been sent to their respective districts for getting quarantined.

Passengers from other states have been quarantined in Mumbai till they get travel passes from their home states. The central government had launched the 'Vande Bharat Mission' on May 7 to bring back home Indians who were stranded in various countries due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

