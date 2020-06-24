No fresh COVID-19 case reported in Ladakh
With 126 recoveries on Wednesday, 119 reported from Kargil district and seven from Leh district, the total number of people cured of the disease has increased to 274 in the union territory, they said. Ladakh has recorded a total of 932 COVID-19 positive cases till now, including a death, they said.PTI | Leh | Updated: 24-06-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 19:34 IST
No fresh COVID-19 case was reported in Ladakh on Wednesday and as many as 126 people, who were being treated for the coronavirus, were discharged from hospitals after recovery, health department officials said. With 126 recoveries on Wednesday, 119 reported from Kargil district and seven from Leh district, the total number of people cured of the disease has increased to 274 in the union territory, they said.
Ladakh has recorded a total of 932 COVID-19 positive cases till now, including a death, they said. The number of active cases in Ladakh stands at 657, and the officials said their condition is stable.
There are 503 active cases in Kargil and 154 in Leh, the officials said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Ladakh
- Kargil district
- Leh district
- Leh
ALSO READ
Army briefed PM Modi, cabinet members on LAC situation a day after Chinese buildup started near Ladakh
Ladakh row: Indian, Chinese troops initiating symbolic disengagement; divisional commanders to meet on Wednesday
Has China occupied Indian territory in Ladakh: Rahul asks Rajnath
Indian, Chinese troops begin disengagement in certain areas in eastern Ladakh: Sources
Indian, Chinese troops disengage at three locations in Eastern Ladakh; China moves back troops by 2-2.5 km