"Conditions are favourable this time and therefore, the monsoon has covered over 14 districts of Rajasthan on the first day of its arrival today.Conditions are favourable for further advancement of monsoon and the department has predicted light to heavy rainfall areas in Udaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, Jaipur and Ajmer divisions during the next 24 hours..

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-06-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 19:59 IST
Monsoon hits Rajasthan, covers 14 districts on Day 1
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South West monsoon on Wednesday hit Rajasthan covering 14 districts of the desert state, a day prior to its usual date of arrival. "Conditions are favourable this time and therefore, the monsoon has covered over 14 districts of Rajasthan on the first day of its arrival today. Monsoon is likely to be good this time," an official of the meteorological department said.

Monsoon has covered districts in western and eastern parts of the state. These include Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sirohi, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Jhalwara, Kota, Bundi and Baran. This is the third time in a decade when monsoon has hit the state before its normal time. Monsoon normally enters Rajasthan on June 25, as per the MeT.

Rains lashed several parts of the state, with Kota recording 13.6 mm of rainfall, followed by 6.1 mm in Jodhpur, 2.8 mm in Dabok and 0.7 mm in Jaipur. Light rainfall was recorded in Ajmer. Conditions are favourable for further advancement of monsoon and the department has predicted light to heavy rainfall areas in Udaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, Jaipur and Ajmer divisions during the next 24 hours.

