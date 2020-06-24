Left Menu
Development News Edition

No fresh COVID-19 case reported in Ladakh

With these, the total number of people cured of the disease has increased to 274 in the union territory, they said. Ladakh has recorded a total of 932 COVID-19 positive cases till now, including a death, the officials said.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 24-06-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 20:33 IST
No fresh COVID-19 case reported in Ladakh

No fresh COVID-19 case was reported in Ladakh on Wednesday and as many as 126 people, who were being treated for the disease, were discharged from hospitals after recovery, health department officials said. While 119 recoveries were reported from Kargil district, seven were from Leh district. With these, the total number of people cured of the disease has increased to 274 in the union territory, they said.

Ladakh has recorded a total of 932 COVID-19 positive cases till now, including a death, the officials said. The number of active cases in the union territory stands at 657, they said, adding that the condition of all patients is stable.

There are 503 active cases in Kargil and 154 in Leh, the officials said. Meanwhile, Kargil District Magistrate Baseer ul Haq Choudhary directed head of departments and district officers not to go out of station or allow their staff to do so without obtaining prior permission from the competent authority in view of the prevailing situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The officers/officials must remain present at their station during this crucial situation," read a circular issued by Choudhary, who is also chief executive officer of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil. Non-compliance of the instructions would be viewed seriously and action shall be initiated against defaulters as per rules, the circular stated.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Indiabulls Group faces ransomware attack; group co says affected systems restored

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Health workers not visiting to take stock of condition, alleges COVID-19 patient

A COVID-19 patient undergoing home quarantine in a containment zone in Shalimar Bagh here has alleged that no health care worker visited her for three days to take stock of her condition. Neha Bahri, 32, tested positive for coronavirus on...

Karur Vysya Bank Q4 net profit up 40 pc at Rs 83.7 cr

Karur Vysya Bank on Wednesday reported 39.5 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 83.70 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 on higher income from other sources, even as provisioning went up substantially. The private sector lender had posted...

Pompeo: It's up to Israel to decide on West Bank annexation

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday it is up to Israel to make its own decisions on whether to annex settlements in the occupied West Bank, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to do despite international...

Athletics-New York City Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19

The New York City Marathon, one of the most prestigious events on the global running calendar, has been canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, race organizers said on Wednesday.The New York Road Runners NYRR, in partnership wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020