No fresh COVID-19 case reported in Ladakh

No fresh COVID-19 case was reported in Ladakh on Wednesday and as many as 126 people, who were being treated for the disease, were discharged from hospitals after recovery, health department officials said. While 119 recoveries were reported from Kargil district, seven were from Leh district. With these, the total number of people cured of the disease has increased to 274 in the union territory, they said.

Ladakh has recorded a total of 932 COVID-19 positive cases till now, including a death, the officials said. The number of active cases in the union territory stands at 657, they said, adding that the condition of all patients is stable.

There are 503 active cases in Kargil and 154 in Leh, the officials said. Meanwhile, Kargil District Magistrate Baseer ul Haq Choudhary directed head of departments and district officers not to go out of station or allow their staff to do so without obtaining prior permission from the competent authority in view of the prevailing situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The officers/officials must remain present at their station during this crucial situation," read a circular issued by Choudhary, who is also chief executive officer of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil. Non-compliance of the instructions would be viewed seriously and action shall be initiated against defaulters as per rules, the circular stated.