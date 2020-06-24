Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thorat appoints nine new district Congress presidents in Maha

These are the first appointments made by Thorat, who took over as the state Congress chiefafter the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He succeeded Ashok Chavan who quit as the MPCC president in the wake of the party's rout in the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 20:56 IST
Thorat appoints nine new district Congress presidents in Maha

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat on Wednesday appointed nine new district unit presidents as part of revamping process of the organisation. These are the first appointments made by Thorat, who took over as the state Congress chiefafter the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

He succeeded Ashok Chavan who quit as the MPCC president in the wake of the party's rout in the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra. Thorat and Chavan are ministers in the Shiv Sena-led MVA government of which the Congress is a key constituent.

Senior leader and former MLA Kalyan Kale is prominent among the new appointees. Kale has been appointed the Aurangabad district Congress committee president. Mohammad Hisham Osmani is the new president of the Aurangabad citydistrict Congress committee.

The other new appointees are: Shrishail Mallikarjun Utage (Latur district Congress committee), Kiran Jadhav (Latur city district congress Committee), Vikrant Chavan(Thane city district Congress committee), Mohan Panchbhai (Bhandara district Congress committee), Namdeo Kirsan (Gondia), Ritesh Tiwari (Chandrapur) and Prakash Devtale (Chandrapur city district), the party said. Thorat expressed confidence that new district Congress chiefswill help strengthen the party organisation.

Sources said a new MPCC working committee will also be announced in a fortnight. Ever since Thorat took over, he had not effected any reshuffle in the state unit.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Indiabulls Group faces ransomware attack; group co says affected systems restored

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

IMF predicts deeper global recession due to coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has caused wider and deeper damage to economic activity than first thought, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday, prompting the institution to slash its 2020 global output forecasts further.The IMF said...

Google tweaks privacy settings to keep less user data

Google is tweaking its privacy settings to keep less data on new users by default. The search giant said that starting Wednesday, it will automatically and continuously delete web and app activity and location history for new users after 18...

Health workers not visiting to take stock of condition, alleges COVID-19 patient

A COVID-19 patient undergoing home quarantine in a containment zone in Shalimar Bagh here has alleged that no health care worker visited her for three days to take stock of her condition. Neha Bahri, 32, tested positive for coronavirus on...

Karur Vysya Bank Q4 net profit up 40 pc at Rs 83.7 cr

Karur Vysya Bank on Wednesday reported 39.5 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 83.70 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 on higher income from other sources, even as provisioning went up substantially. The private sector lender had posted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020