Following are the top stories at 9 pm. NATION DEL97 SINOINDIA-2NDLD TALKS India, China hold diplomatic talks to ease border tension New Delhi: India and China on Wednesday agreed to ensure expeditious implementation of the understanding on disengagement of troops from eastern Ladakh as decided in a meeting of senior military commanders on June 6, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

DEL67 SINOINDIA-ARMYCHIEF-2NDLD LADAKH Army Chief visits forward areas in Ladakh; takes stock of ground situation New Delhi: Army Chief Gen M M Naravane on Wednesday visited various forward areas in eastern Ladakh and awarded 'Commendation Cards' to a number of soldiers for displaying exemplary grit and courage in dealing with recent face-offs with Chinese army, official sources said. DEL6 CONG-NADDA Time for unity and solidarity; relaunch of 'scion' can wait: Nadda New Delhi: In a stinging attack on the Gandhi family of the Congress, BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday said a dynasty and its courtiers have "grand delusions" of the opposition being about itself and stated that a "rejected and ejected" family is not equal to the entire opposition. DEL104 LDALL-PATANJALI U'khand govt to send notice to Patanjali over coronavirus 'cure' Dehradun/New Delhi: The Uttarakhand government is serving a notice to yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved for launching a drug claiming to be cure for COVID-19 when it had only applied for a licence to manufacture an immunity booster against cough and fever, an official said Wednesday. DEL94 DL-RAIL-2NDLD ISOLATION WARD Rlys' Covid care centres in Delhi receive first cases; Army medical corps in charge of their health New Delhi: Coronavirus isolation coaches deployed in New Delhi received their first occupants on Wednesday, when two patients were admitted in the Railways' COVID-19 care centre at the Shakur Basti station, officials said.

CAL14 WB-VIRUS-LD TMC MLA TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh who tested positive for COVID-19 in May dies Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Tamonash Ghosh on Wednesday succumbed to COVID-19, becoming the first legislator in West Bengal to die of the coronavirus, sources said. BOM12 GJ-COP-LD ARREST Gujarat: Policeman arrested for assaulting bank employee Surat/New Delhi: A police constable was suspended and arrested for allegedly thrashing a bank employee in Gujarat's Surat district, after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sought prompt action in the matter.

LEGAL LGD9 VIRUS-DL-HC-SENIOR CITIZENS Wills of sr citizens not being registered due to COVID scare:HC seeks AAP govt stand New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the AAP government on a plea claiming that sub-registrars in the national capital are refusing to register 'wills' and other documents of senior citizens, persons with co-morbidities and pregnant women by citing risk of COVID infection. BUSINESS: DEL81 BIZ-DIESEL-LD PRICE Diesel costlier than petrol in Delhi due to VAT increase by state govt: IOC New Delhi: Diesel price for the first time in living memory crossing the rate of petrol in the national capital on Wednesday was a result of a steep hike in VAT by the state government, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) Chairman Sanjiv Singh said, pointing to lower rates across other cities.

DEL78 CAB-LD COOP BANKS All cooperative banks to come under RBI supervision New Delhi: The government on Wednesday said that all urban cooperative banks and multi-state cooperative banks will come under the supervision of the Reserve Bank of India, a development aimed at providing comfort to depositors and prevent repeat of PMC Bank like scams. FOREIGN: FGN55 CHINA-INDIA-2NDLD BORDER Maintaining peace and tranquility along Sino-India border in common interests of both parties: China Beijing: China on Wednesday said maintaining peace along the Sino-India border is in the common interests of both the countries and requires joint efforts, even as it accused the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian media of making "some false reports" during the border tensions. By K J M Varma FGN42 VIRUS-IMF-INDIA-ECONOMY IMF projects sharp contraction of 4.5 per cent in Indian economy in 2020; a historic low Washington: The IMF on Wednesday projected a sharp contraction of 4.5 per cent for the Indian economy in 2020, a "historic low," citing the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic that has nearly stalled all economic activities, but said the country is expected to bounce back in 2021 with a robust six per cent growth rate. By Lalit K Jha FGN49 US-PAK-TERROR-REPORT Pak remains safe haven for terrorists; took 'modest steps' to counter terror financing: US report Washington: Pakistan took "modest steps" in 2019 to counter terror financing and restrain India-focused militant groups from conducting large-scale attacks following the Pulwama attack in February, but it remained a "safe harbor" for regionally focused terrorist groups, the US said on Wednesday. By Lalit K Jha FGN47 RUSSIA-RAJNATH-2NDLD PARADE Indian military contingent participates in Victory Day Parade in Russia; makes Rajnath Singh proud Moscow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was extremely proud that a 75-member Tri-service contingent of the Indian Armed Forces participated in the 75th anniversary of the Victory Day Parade at the iconic Red Square here on Wednesday.

