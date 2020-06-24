Left Menu
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:25pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 21:27 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:25pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:25pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 50 40 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 10331 4779 129 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 158 38 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 6282 3762 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 8273 6106 55 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 420 322 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 2419 1601 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 70390 41437 2365 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 909 205 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 29001 21096 1736 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 12010 6925 188 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 779 441 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 6422 3818 88 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 2193 1520 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 10118 6151 164 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 3603 1896 22 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 932 148 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 12448 9473 534 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 142900 73792 6739 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 970 328 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 45 41 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 145 24 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 347 148 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 5752 4123 17 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 461 176 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 4627 3099 113 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 16009 12351 375 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 83 39 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 67648 37763 866 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 8674 4005 217 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1264 807 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 2568 1653 35 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 19557 12586 596 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 15173 9702 591 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 462961 270395 14889------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 16174 12647 418 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 456183 and the death toll at 14476. The ministry said that 258685 people have so far recovered from the infection.

