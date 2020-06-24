Madhya Pradesh CM to worship at hill temple on June 27
After an overnight stay on the hills, he would pay obeisance to the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara on Saturday morning, the official told PTI. Chouhan would leave the hills in the afternoon for Renigunta airport, near here, to fly back to Bhopal, he said.
Tirupati, June 24 (PTI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will offer worship at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, near here, on June 27, a temple official said. The chief minister, on his maiden spiritual visit, would arrive here on the evening of June 26. After an overnight stay on the hills, he would pay obeisance to the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara on Saturday morning, the official told PTI.
Chouhan would leave the hills in the afternoon for Renigunta airport, near here, to fly back to Bhopal, he said. PTI COR NVG NVG
