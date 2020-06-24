J-K reports 186 new COVID-19 cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported 186 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 6,422, as per information provided by the J-K government. While 28 COVID-19 cases were from the Jammu division, the remaining 158 cases were reported from the Kashmir division, as per the bulletin shared by the J-K administration.

A total of 3,818 coronavirus patients have recovered from various parts in the UT, with 918 being from Jammu and 2,900 from Kashmir. There are 2,516 active cases and 88 fatalities have been recorded in the UT so far. The highest single-day spike of 15,968 cases and 465 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, and India's COVID-19 count reached 4,56,183 on Wednesday.

According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 14,476 deaths have been recorded due to the infection so far in the country. (ANI)