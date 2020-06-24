Centre has solved most problems of small scale industries: Union Minister
The Centre has solved most of the problems of small scale industries and banks have sanctioned loans to them, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Wednesday. The central government is paying more attention to this sector, he asserted while addressing a virtual program, which was attended by businessmen, industrialists, and BJP leaders, among others Banks have sanctioned loans worth Rs 40,000 crore so far to small scale industries, Meghwal said. BJP Rajasthan president Satish Poonia appealed to participants to purchase local products as far as possible
Union Minister Sanjeev Balian said that the 'atmanirbhar bharat' (self-reliant India) campaign will help increase income of fisheries and dairies in the coming days. BJP national vice president and state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna also addressed the participants.
