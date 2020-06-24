Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre has solved most problems of small scale industries: Union Minister

The central government is paying more attention to this sector, he asserted while addressing a virtual programme, which was attended by businessmen, industrialists and BJP leaders, among others Banks have sanctioned loans worth Rs 40,000 crore so far to small scale industries, Meghwal said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-06-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 22:18 IST
Centre has solved most problems of small scale industries: Union Minister
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Centre has solved most of the problems of small scale industries and banks have sanctioned loans to them, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Wednesday. The central government is paying more attention to this sector, he asserted while addressing a virtual program, which was attended by businessmen, industrialists, and BJP leaders, among others Banks have sanctioned loans worth Rs 40,000 crore so far to small scale industries, Meghwal said. BJP Rajasthan president Satish Poonia appealed to participants to purchase local products as far as possible

Union Minister Sanjeev Balian said that the 'atmanirbhar bharat' (self-reliant India) campaign will help increase income of fisheries and dairies in the coming days. BJP national vice president and state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna also addressed the participants.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

R-Power operating portfolio reaches 6,000 MW, plans capex of Rs 3,300 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch set to further ease coronavirus measures as infection rate drops

The Dutch government announced a widespread easing of coronavirus lockdown measures on Wednesday that will allow outdoor gatherings, group restaurant visits and regular public transport services from July 1.After the summer, soccer matches ...

K'taka Medical Education Minister reviews preparedness for conducting SSLC Exams

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday held a video conference with senior officials to review the preparedness for conducting of SSLC examinations safely which is beginning from tomorrow. 8,48,203 students will appear for th...

Pacers' Brogdon tests positive for COVID-19

Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon tested positive for the coronavirus, the Indianapolis Star reported Wednesday. Brogdon, 27, has been active in racial and social justice efforts since the coronavirus pandemic caused a work stoppag...

Doping-U.S. threatens to pull WADA funding as war of words escalates

The United States is threatening to cut off funding to the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA unless it immediately enacts serious reforms, according to a report by the White Houses Office of National Drug Control Policy ONDCP.If WADA does not c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020