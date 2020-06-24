BJP delegation meets OHRC over rape, death of Tribal woman in police canteen

A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) and submitted a memorandum demanding justice in the case of "rape and consequent death" of a tribal woman in Malkangiri. The delegation was headed by BJP state general secretary and spokesperson Lekhasri Samantsinghar.

Samantsinghar said, "On May 7, a Tribal lady was brutally raped in a police canteen in Malkanagiri district. Around one-and-half-months have passed but no post mortem report has been given to relatives. No person has been identified or booked in this case. It's clear that police is trying to seal the case." "We have demanded compensation to family of deceased, post mortem report should be revealed and strict action against culprit in the case," Samantsighar added. (ANI)